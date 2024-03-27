Appier Marks Its Presence At MAU Vegas With Exclusive Events And Strategic Insights For Global Expansion

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 March 2024 - Appier, a leading AI-powered marketing platform, announces its dynamic lineup for this year's Mobile Apps Unlocked (MAU) Vegas, the premier mobile marketing summit. Amidst the excitement of MAU, Appier will showcase its innovative solutions and strategic partnerships, underlining its role as a pivotal partner for brands looking to scale in the US and beyond.



Event Highlights:







Happier by the Pool: Dive into insightful discussions and relaxation at Cabana #23, MGM Grand, on April 2nd and 3rd from 9 AM to 5 PM. Recharge and strategize with Appier in an idyllic setting.



Top Golf Tournament: Join Appier for an evening of networking with a twist at Topgolf, Las Vegas, on April 2nd from 8 PM to 11 PM. Swing, network, and enjoy under the stars.

Booth Presence: Visit Appier at booth K12 in the MGM Grand to explore our AI-driven solutions to redefine user acquisition and engagement. Engage directly with our experts, including Bob Hollanders, Head of Sales and Account Management, US and EMEA, including to explore groundbreaking marketing strategies.



At the heart of Appier's participation in MAU Vegas is its advanced user acquisition platform, designed to empower brands with precision targeting and enhanced engagement strategies. Appier's AI-driven approach to user acquisition leverages deep learning and predictive analytics to identify high-value users and optimize ad spend, ensuring that marketing efforts are efficient and scalable. This innovative technology allows for the dynamic customization of ad creative and messaging, ensuring that the right message reaches the right audience at the optimal time, thereby significantly improving conversion rates and ROI.Appier is at the forefront of assisting brands in their growth journey. With a strong foothold in Asia, the US, and EMEA, it is backed by an impressive portfolio of gaming clients . At MAU Vegas, Appier extends an invitation to explore collaborative opportunities and discover the innovative work being done globally.Engage with Appier and be more than just a participant; be a standout presence. Join Appier at MAU Vegas to uncover how strategic partnerships and AI-driven solutions are shaping the future of marketing and user engagement in the gaming sector and beyond.For more information, visit or follow us on LinkedIn .--br- style="margin-right: 7px;vertical-align: middle;display: inline-block !important;width: 24px" width="24" height="24" data-no-lazy="1" src="https://release.media-outreach.com/Release/templates/images/socialMedia/iconmonstr-linkedin-1-24.png" class="lazyload" src="">