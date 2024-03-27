(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 March 2024 - Central Department Store, under Central Retail Corporation, has announced a substantial investment of 4 billion baht to transform Central Chidlom into " The Store of Bangkok ." Aspiring to establish itself as a luxury department store, it endeavors to provide customers with a comprehensive "One-Stop-Shopping" experience. Setting new benchmarks with its world-class sophisticated design, elegant architecture, and a curated selection of global luxury brands, Central Chidlom aims to offer exceptional services, positioning itself as an inspirational destination for discerning shoppers, thus ushering in a new era of luxury retail in Bangkok.





Natira Boonsri, CEO of the Central Department Store Group under Central Retail , unveiled, "Established in 1974, the store has strategically positioned itself in the heart of the city to cater to high-end customers and pioneered the concept of 'One-Stop-Shopping' in Thailand. Evolving over more than five decades alongside Thai customers and the retail industry, today marks another significant step as Central Chidlom ventures towards becoming a luxury department store. We no longer see Central Chidlom simply as a department store; it is now The Store of Bangkok, the epitome of shopping sophistication for both Thai and international clientele."



The new Central Chidlom, branded as " The Store of Bangkok ," stems from the Central Department Store group's vision to serve as " The Store of Endless Inspiration for Every Moment of Your Life." Incorporating three key principles into its redesign, the store aims to establish itself as a luxury department stores:



The Store of Design & Concept



Central Chidlom collaborates with Thailand's leading architectural firm and a global consultancy to create contemporary architecture. Tailored to fit the Thai lifestyle, it excels in intricate detail while embracing international style:







Enhancing the Experience: Broadening the central space of the store to provide a spacious and airy ambiance, evoking luxury and relaxation, and offering a shopping experience designed to fit every product category.

Elevating Architecture : Redesigning the exterior façade of Central Chidlom, which serves as its signature, to modernize the store's appearance. Opting for frosted white glass, capable of illuminating and changing colors at night, Central Chidlom will become a bright, vibrant, lively, and iconic landmark of Bangkok. Enhancing Accessibility : Adding a Sky Bridge on the first floor to directly connect to the luxury floor, and expanding the existing Sky Bridge on the second floor to provide customers with easier access to Central Chidlom.



World of Luxury : Offering a world-class luxury shopping experience with:



Luxe Galerie presents an opulent array of prestigious global brands, such as Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Celine, Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, Gucci, Loewe, Louis Vuitton, Missoni, Miu Miu, Prada, Roger Vivier, Saint Laurent, and Versace, ensuring an exquisite shopping experience.

Shoes Avenue , the ultimate destination for a luxurious collection of designer footwear. Brands such as Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Jimmy Choo, Prada, Roger Vivier, Sergio Rossi, Tod's, Tom Ford, and Vivienne Westwood are showcased, with exclusive debuts of brands making their first appearance in Thailand.

World of Beauty: Beauty Galerie , a new pinnacle of luxury and grandeur in Thailand, sprawls across more than 6,000 square meters. It houses an exquisite array of beauty products from over 150 esteemed global brands, including exclusive booths from prestigious names. Beauty Galerie offers exclusive distribution of elite brands, alongside a dedicated space for organic and niche beauty products.

World of Youth : Expanding Customer Base among New Generation, Central Chidlom stands out as the first and only department store with Sneakers Boulevard , an area featuring over 800 pairs of sneakers, including the latest collections, special editions, and rare models from various renowned brands.

Best Curated Food Destination : Selecting eateries and cafes that cater to every lifestyle and preference, with an increase of threefold in the number of food outlets, totaling over 60 establishments. This expansion aims to fulfill the lifestyle needs of customers who visit the store not just for shopping but also for hanging out. Best-in-Class Service : Elevated services such as upgraded concierge lounges, personal shopping assistants, and digital parking services have significantly enhanced customer experience.



Customer Focus: Catering to three main customer groups: (1) High-spending customers who appreciate well-curated products, (2) Creative and inspired young individuals who are into fashion, art, and innovation, and (3) Travellers and expatriates in Thailand.

Introducing CENFINITY to elevate the private loyalty program for top customers of Central Department Store, Robinson Department Store, Central Embassy, and The1 members. This program is redesigned to be more personalized and tailored to meet the lifestyle needs and preferences of the store's esteemed customers.

Establishing a new identity for Central Chidlom through revamped logos and fonts, inspired by the store's new design. The introduction of the distinct " Central Chidlom Rose Pink " color derived from the iconic flower event of Central Chidlom, will be exclusive to Central Chidlom. Positioning Central Chidlom as the store of endless inspiration for communities , which presents creative events spanning art, music, and gastronomy, in partnership with both local and global collaborators year-round.

Central Chidlomrepresents the unique feature of the store itself, serving as a destination that gathers a diverse array of brands under one roof:Central Chidlom continues to be a beacon of inspiration, aiming to foster strong communities by encompassing:The spending trend remains robust among premium clientele and the younger demographic, with projections indicating a 20% increase in foot traffic and a 30% growth in sales following the full-scale operation of the redesigned Central Chidlom in 2025.Central Chidlom is poised to debut its new identity, embodying the concept of "," inviting both local and international customers to experience. Moreover, valued customers can anticipate