Japanese yen reaches 34-year low against US dollar, provoking intervention speculation

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the Japanese yen experienced a notable decline, briefly reaching its lowest level against the US dollar in 34 years. This significant drop has heightened analysts' expectations regarding potential intervention by the Japanese government, especially following recent warnings issued in this regard. At approximately 02:41 GMT, the value of the Japanese currency plummeted to 151.97 yen to the dollar, marking a level not seen since 1990. However, it later regained some ground, with its value edging up slightly to 151.72 yen to the dollar after just over an hour.



The yen's recent decline is particularly striking, with the last major downturn against the US dollar occurring in October 2022 when it reached 151.95 yen to the dollar. This latest episode comes in the wake of statements from a senior official at the Bank of Japan, indicating the bank's commitment to maintaining an accommodative policy stance for the time being.



Over the past couple of years, the yen has experienced a sharp depreciation, especially when compared to its pre-war in Ukraine levels, where it was trading at approximately 115 yen to the dollar. While central banks worldwide have responded to heightened inflationary pressures, partly fueled by the conflict in Ukraine, by considering measures such as raising interest rates, the Bank of Japan has opted to maintain its highly accommodative policies. However, this approach has contributed to the yen's diminishing value on the foreign exchange markets.



The situation underscores the complex dynamics at play in global currency markets, with geopolitical events, monetary policy decisions, and economic factors all influencing exchange rates. The yen's recent slide against the US dollar not only raises concerns domestically but also attracts attention internationally, prompting speculation about potential interventions to stabilize its value.

