Upstox launches ‘Cut the Kit Kit’ campaign; to help users invest wisely

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru | 26 March, 2024: Upstox (also known as RKSV Securities India Pvt. Ltd.), one of India's leading digital investment platforms, today launched a new brand campaign, ‘Cut the Kit Kit, Get in the Market’. The campaign focuses on helping users cut through the noise in the market, and “Invest Right” by making well informed investment decisions. With this, Upstox wants to diversify from an investing and trading platform; to a destination for users’ holistic wealth creation journey.

Through its internal research, Upstox has recognised that users often encounter challenges like mis-selling practices, abundance of information and resources, and navigating technical jargon. For example, users often prioritise returns over essential risk and expense metrics when investing in mutual funds. Similarly, they might opt for a Rs. 1 crore term insurance plan without proper assessment, succumbing to a one-size-fits-all approach. Such practices result in poorly informed decisions, leading to underconfidence among investors. Recognising these challenges, Upstox has taken the initiative to handle the heavy lifting and complexities for its users. The company wants to “Cut the Kit-Kit” (noise) of the market, and encourage users to start creating wealth by investing in what’s right for them.

To get this message across to investors, Upstox has launched a campaign video surrounding the concept of “Cut the Kit Kit, Get in the Market”.

In the the video, amidst the lively atmosphere of a jagrata, the mention of investing in mutual funds prompts a chorus of "kit kit" responses from the performers and audience, until the confused protagonist looking to invest, is introduced to the Upstox app, offering access to top-rated mutual funds and financial data for informed decision-making.

The company is also planning to launch two more campaign videos over the next few weeks. The films will depict how people often struggle with the right information when it comes to investing, but with Upstox; users can cut to the chase and get the guidance that lets them Invest Right.

Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Kavitha Subramanian, Co-Founder, Upstox, said, “India has always been a high saving country, rather than an investing one. A major reason why this is the case is that first-time investors lack the right knowledge and resources to invest. This results in poorly informed investment decisions and financial losses, leading to confusion and underconfidence among investors.



Without a reliable financial partner to offer clear guidance and direction, individuals either refrain from starting their investment journey or make misguided decisions, ultimately withdrawing from the market or sustaining further losses. We at Upstox aim to address this challenge by empowering every Indian with the tools and knowledge needed to invest wisely across all asset classes, ensuring they are safeguarded from such pitfalls.”

The campaign includes video commercials on Jio, and other digital and social media platforms. Digital channels have been employed to reach out to the target segments in metros, tier-2, and Tier 3 cities.

Upstox offers various financial products across Mutual Funds, Insurance, Stocks, Goal Based Investing - with one singular focus - helping users Invest Right and create wealth through a variety of asset classes. The company currently has over 13 million customers, and is the only app offering two modes to users: ‘Invest mode’ is a simplified investing platform that solves for long-term investing needs across stocks, mutual funds, gold etc; ‘Pro’ or ‘Trade’ mode, which is for advanced (options) traders who are looking for advanced features.

Additionally, under its “UpLearn” initiative, Upstox is conducting financial literacy workshops across several educational institutions in the country; and has also launched a learning program called “The 5 Truths of Investing”. Through these initiatives, Upstox aims to educate and raise awareness about the significance of early-stage investing and achieving financial independence. To help users stay on top of real-time market news, Upstox has added a News section “UpNews'' on its app. The platform uses technology to filter out the news from the noise. Be it company announcements, quarterly results, or sectoral updates, users find them all under the News tab.





