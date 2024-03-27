KRAFTON Launches Exciting WOW Mode in BGMI 3.1 Update: A New World of Maps and Fun Awaits

(MENAFN- Edelman) New Delhi, March 27th, 2024: BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), India’s most-loved battle royale game, is thrilled to announce the introduction of the highly anticipated WOW (World of Wonder) Mode in its latest 3.1 update. A casual gameplay mode in BGMI, WOW is full of unique, fun maps created by KRAFTON’s developers. Unlike the traditional classic mode, maps in WOW Mode are smaller, featuring different rules that guarantee an unpredictable, fun, and enjoyable experience.



The WOW mode is a groundbreaking addition set to revolutionize your gaming experience. Prepare to elevate your fun quotient to new heights with this super-fun mode that promises to keep you hooked for hours on end.



Picture this: you and your squad diving headfirst into a world of adventure, exploring new custom maps and game modes designed to ensure hours of casual gameplay. With WOW mode, the possibilities are endless, and the excitement is palpable.



In this initial phase, BGMI will introduce default, developer-created maps selected to offer the best possible playing experience. The launch will feature an array of maps, each tailored to offer distinct gameplay dynamics. Highlights include:



● The Ninja Race: Gather your courage and take on the challenge of a lifetime in this adrenaline-fueled race against time, where quick reflexes and precise jumps are the keys to victory.

● Dinosaurs vs Motorcycles (Solo Mode): Prepare for an epic showdown as dinosaurs clash with motorbikes in this high-octane race. Choose your side wisely and race to win!

● The Fun Run (Solo Mode): Put your parkour skills to the test as you navigate through a treacherous obstacle course filled with traps and challenges, racing against the clock to emerge victorious.

● Jump, Bro Jump! (Solo Mode): Be the first to safely land on the ground in this heart-pounding solo mode, where every jump counts and melee weapons add an extra layer of challenge to the gameplay.

● Daredevil Stunt Rider: Take on the ultimate challenge as you navigate atop a towering structure on your motorbike, reminiscent of the daring feats of the legendary daredevils.

● Airdrop Wars: Engage in fun combat with unlimited airdrops. Strategize, scavenge, and eliminate your rivals as you vie to be the winner.



Stay tuned for even more thrilling maps to be added later on, including:

• Giant Duck Wars (Solo Mode): Engage in epic battles atop towering rubber ducks, armed to the feathers with rocket launchers and an array of weaponry.

• Battleship (6 vs 6): Set sail on a high-seas adventure in this fun map! Take command of your own pirate ship and defeat the rival team to claim victory.



As BGMI continues to grow, KRAFTON remains committed to introducing a variety of maps and modes, guided by player feedback and performance metrics. While competitive modes have their place, WOW mode offers a refreshing break from the intensity, providing a casual yet captivating gaming experience. It's the perfect opportunity to unwind, relax, and immerse yourself in endless hours of lighthearted fun.



Gather your squad, sharpen your skills, and prepare to be wowed like never before. The battleground awaits, and the excitement is just getting started!





