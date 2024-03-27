CIPS MENA Conference 2024 provides platform for procurement professionals to network with leaders and peers

(MENAFN- Sheila Tobias) The Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIPS) will hold its annual CIPS MENA Conference 2024 at the Hilton Riyadh Hotel on 16th May 2024. The conference provides an opportunity for procurement professionals to hear from world-renowned leaders and build new and lasting connections with peers.





“With the current political, economic, and social challenges, the strategic value of procurement and supply chain is self-evident now more than ever. Today, it is the procurement and supply chain profession that is at the forefront of finding solutions and helping organisations navigate each new pressure. That is why it is so important to hold this conference for procurement professionals that enables them to elevate their knowledge and understanding of industry trends,” said Sam Achampong, CIPS MENA, Managing Director.





Procurement and supply chain professionals can gain valuable insights from CPOs and senior procurement leaders, network and exchange ideas at the exhibition area and during the conference, and receive valuable advice from leaders on how to enhance personal development. There is also the opportunity to bring an entire team and work together to build a shared vision and strategy that can be implemented in the workplace.





The Excellence in Procurement Awards will also take place during the conference, recognising outstanding individuals and teams in the procurement profession.





“At a time when procurement is fast becoming one of the most critical departments within a company, it is more important than ever to recognise and celebrate those who go above and beyond. We encourage regional procurement and supply professionals to nominate outstanding individuals or teams who demonstrate excellence in the profession. Nominations are closing this week for the awards, which shine a spotlight on outstanding accomplishments in the procurement and supply profession,” Achampong added.





The Excellence in Procurement Awards recognise individuals, teams and organisations from across the region in a range of categories, independently judged by a panel of experts. Nominations can be submitted in the following categories:



Best use of digital technology

Best approach to risk mitigation

Best collaborative teamwork project

Best procurement transformation programme

Public procurement project of the year

Best initiative to deliver social value through procurement

Procurement consultancy project of the year

Sustainable procurement project of the year

Best local content/local sourcing or in country value initiative

Best supplier relationship management initiative

Outstanding people development programme

Young talent

Leader of the year

Procurement team of the year – small organisation

Procurement team of the year – large organisation





The awards are an opportunity to recognise and reward the dedication and perseverance of procurement teams and individuals. Nominations can continue to be submitted over the coming week.











