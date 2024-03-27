SWIFT To Merge Cbdcs With Banking Systems

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) Swift's completion of the second phase of sandbox testing on its CBDC interlinking solution marks a pivotal moment in financial innovation.

Collaborating with 38 institutions, including central banks, the results showcase the potential to revolutionize trade flows and securities markets, promising seamless integration of CBDCs into existing financial systems.

Swift's CBD: Revolutionizing Global Trade and Securities Markets

Swift, the global provider of secure financial messaging services, has completed the second phase of sandbox testing on its central bank digital currency (CBDC) interlinking solution. This testing involved collaboration with 38 institutions, including central banks and market infrastructures, to assess the viability of Swift's solution in integrating CBDCs and other digital tokens into existing financial systems.

The testing results have highlighted the potential of Swift's solution to streamline trade flows, bolster tokenized securities markets, and facilitate efficient FX settlement. By focusing on interoperability, Swift aims to mitigate the risk of fragmentation in digital currencies and tokenized assets, ensuring seamless connectivity across different networks.

One key feature of Swift's solution is its ability to enable cross-border transfers and connect CBDCs on various networks while also integrating with fiat currencies. During the testing phase, over 750 transactions were conducted, exploring complex scenarios across digital trade, tokenized assets, and FX networks.

Moreover, Swift's solution facilitates atomic trade payments and automation through smart contracts, offering the potential for continuous operation 24/7. This includes reduced delays, increased trust among parties, and lower transaction costs in global trade.

Finally, Swift's solution has demonstrated the capability to integer multiple asset and cash networks, enabling atomic delivery versus payment. This functionality has the potential to foster growth in tokenization markets by improving liquidity, lowering transaction costs, and enhancing transparency and security.