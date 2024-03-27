JOINRS closes a €1.7 million investment round

(MENAFN- Pressat) The capital received will be utilized primarily for the acceleration and the internationalization of JOINRS, which already has developed a community of over 650,000+ users ready to use the platform so that they can have a step closer in the world of work.

Thankfully the achievement of receiving such investment has also been given to the startup due to the great performance shown at the Web Summit 2023 in Lisbon, which has also been considered one of the top 10 best startups in the world. Here is the video pitch video pitch

Moreover, not only the startup aims to promote the company into becoming more of a global brand, by starting already the process in 2023 (which sees the presence of the firm in countries such as Italy, UK, Spain, Portugal and Brazil), but the aim is also to continue to invest in the JOINRS AI, an AI tool developed by the company that is able to read on behalf of the users the job descriptions.

We are talking about a “Game Changer”, which in 2023 has generated +125% of candidates to job offers, allowing the community (of over 650,000 users) to have the opportunity to be in touch directly with these big corporations in search of the best strategies of Talent Acquisition and Employer Branding.

JOINRS will continue to also push their growth by opening new offices across Europe and by hiring new team members, which will obviously bring new resources to the firm.

“Our objective is to make JOINRS become the primarily solution and point of reference at an international level for the new students and graduates when they start their new career. Thus, with the recent funding we have received, we have the intention to consolidate this position at an international level” Says Gabriele Giugliano, co-founder and CEO of JOINRS. “In a few months we managed to attract over 150,000 new users. We are determined in continuing in growing our platform and community by improving and making easier and more efficient the process between the users getting into the world of work, and, at the same time, allowing corporations in finding the best junior talent.

Joinrs is a start up that has the intention to be the point of reference between the digital meeting of students, recent graduates and young professionals with companies, active in Italy, UK, Spain, Portugal and Brazil.

Currently JOINRS is being used by over 130+ corporations including AXA, Danone, Heineken, Unilever, PwC, Accenture, Siemens, Mazars, Generali and LIDL, which all have the possibility to innovate their process of Talent Acquisition by getting suitable candidates on their job postings thanks to the compatibility match provided by the Joinrs AI.

There are over 2000+ recruiters of companies that utilise JOINRS to find talent and insert them organically





