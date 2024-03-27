Madi International drives growth, empowers sales, and automates workflows with Salesforce

(MENAFN- Wallis Public Relations) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, 26 March, 2024 - Madi International, a UAE-headquartered Gulf-wide distinguished distributor of haircare, skincare, and beauty products, has transformed its workflows and customer interactions by deploying AI-powered data and CRM solutions from Salesforce.



Madi International has exclusive distribution rights for over 70 wellness brands in five Gulf countries, catering to thousands of B2B customers including beauty salons, retail stores, and pharmacies. With its business expanding in response to fast-growing demand for personal care products, Madi International was keen to automate its CRM function, reduce complexity and improve visibility across its thousands of customer interactions. The company also wanted to boost efficiency to help it navigate increasingly fierce competition and tighter margins.



Madi International deployed Salesforce Consumer Goods Cloud, a powerful CRM system with built-in AI capabilities that enables its sales team to automate scheduling, improve visibility of orders, opportunities, meeting notes, and invoices, all in a single CRM record.



This significantly reduces the time and effort spent on administrative tasks and frees up time for more creative and proactive work, improving customer engagement and margins, and helping to generate business. “It took us just an hour to set up a data flow between Salesforce and our ERP platform,” said Haja Maideen, Digital Transformation Manager, Madi International. “Using MuleSoft to integrate our systems helped to cut development time by 50%.”



“By deploying Consumer Goods Cloud, we have been able to transform our approach across the business. We’re automating processes and investing our commercial team’s efforts where they matter most, we are raising efficiency, and delivering value for our customers,” said Rabih Madi, COO, Madi International. “With smarter sales workflows and insights, our revenues will increase considerably, while enhancing our relationship with our customers, who will also benefit from the GCC-wide insights we gain.”



The new solution also means that data is updated in real time and can be accessed by Madi International’s team via the Salesforce Mobile App, improving agility and accuracy on the fly.



Consumer Goods Cloud has also enabled Madi International’s sales team to gain insights on trade promotions, like identifying the most successful campaigns, and to centralise the management of promotions, improving their efficiency and effectiveness.



Thierry Nicault, Salesforce’s Area Vice President, MENA, said: “Madi International is demonstrating how organisations in the distribution and retail space can leverage advanced CRM with AI capabilities to digitally transform, and raise the bar. This is especially important to help organisations operate smarter and achieve success even amid challenges such as ever-higher customer expectations and global issues including inflation.”







MENAFN27032024006633014413ID1108026254