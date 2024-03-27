Ooredoo Group and CK Hutchison Forge New Collaborative Partnership

(MENAFN- Wallis Public Relations) 14 March 2024



Doha, Qatar and Hong Kong



Building on the successful merger of their respective operations in Indonesia, Ooredoo Group and CK Hutchison have embarked on a new collaborative partnership to explore joint opportunities and drive synergies for the benefit of customers.



Leveraging shared expertise and resources, the two companies will focus on key areas such as roaming, procurement, and the development of advanced IoT and 5G solutions. These initiatives aim to upgrade the customer experience across markets by enhancing connectivity, reliability, and service quality.



In the area of international roaming, Ooredoo Group and CK Hutchison will work to increase traffic on their networks while prioritising quality of service. By improving response times and addressing issues affecting customers promptly, the partnership can potentially set new industry benchmarks in quality assurance.



In procurement, the two groups will explore opportunities for synergy to drive business efficiency and optimise operations.



Ooredoo Group and CK Hutchison will also collaborate on sharing best practices and exploring new IoT and 5G use cases, diversifying their customer offerings with cutting-edge technologies tailored to meet evolving needs.



This collaborative partnership opens a new chapter in the strategic alliance between the two entities, as they continue to innovate and upgrade the standards of telecommunications services in Indonesia and beyond.







