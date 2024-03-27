Over 12 Palestinians drown while retrieving airdropped parcels in Gaza

(MENAFN) Local paramedics reported that at least 12 Palestinians drowned near Beit Lahia on the northern Gaza coast on Monday while attempting to retrieve airdropped parcels that had fallen into the sea.



Video footage captured hundreds of Palestinians rushing to the aid drop location, with some individuals entering the water as parcels landed on the Gaza shoreline. A distressing scene depicted civilians administering CPR to multiple unresponsive bodies in an effort to revive them.



Abu Mohammad, who observed the incident, informed a US-based news agency that the aid parcels were dropped far from the coastline and landed in the sea. He described how several men, “who don’t know how to swim drowned” while attempting to retrieve the parcels from the water.



“There were strong currents and all the parachutes fell in the water. People want to eat and are hungry,” he stated. “I haven’t been able to receive anything. The youth can run and get these aid (drops), but for us it’s a different story.



“We call for the opening of the crossings in a proper fashion, but these humiliating methods are not acceptable,” Abu Mohammad further mentioned.



Earlier this month, a journalist at the scene reported that at least five individuals lost their lives and 10 others sustained injuries when airdropped aid packages landed on them in Al Shati camp, located west of Gaza City.



Human rights organizations have consistently condemned airdrops as an inefficient and demeaning method of delivering aid to Gazans. Instead, these groups have advocated for Israeli authorities to ease restrictions on land crossings into the enclave, providing a more sustainable and dignified means of humanitarian assistance.

MENAFN27032024000045015839ID1108026220