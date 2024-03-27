65% Of Youngsters Experience Psychogenic Erectile Dysfunction As A Result Of Stress, Says Expert

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 27 (IANSlife) Psychogenic Erectile Dysfunction (PED) is a growing matter of concern among youngsters that is frequently overlooked. The rising expectations for sexual performance, combined with feelings of anxiety and stress, can contribute to PED in over 65% of those aged 22-30. It is crucial to adopt a comprehensive strategy in dealing with PEDs among youngsters, which involves delving into psychological elements and incorporating therapy or counselling into the treatment plan.

“Psychogenic Erectile Dysfunction (PED) is becoming a source of anxiety for youngsters due to unattainable standards imposed by society on sexuality and performance. The prevalence of social media has also heightened the pressure on young people to portray themselves as sexually confident and potent at all times. This constant comparison with idealized images can magnify feelings of inadequacy and performance anxiety, ultimately amplifying stress levels associated with PEDs among youngsters. Over 65% of youngsters aged 22-30 feel compelled to measure up to these Additionally, the societal taboo surrounding discussions on sexual health and mental well-being only adds to the distress experienced by young individuals dealing with PEDs. The lack of open channels for communication hinders their ability to seek assistance or support, further deepening their sense of isolation and inadequacy,” said Dr Amit Bansal, Uro and Andrology, Apollo Spectra Delhi.

Psychogenic erectile dysfunction (PED) deeply impacts a man's confidence and relationships. Unlike physical causes of erectile dysfunction, such as health problems or medication side effects, PEDs arise from psychological factors like stress, anxiety, or trauma. This emotional aspect makes PEDs challenging to treat and will need a comprehensive approach. Symptoms of PED can be struggling due to performance, and unresolved emotional issues from the past contributing to their difficulties. A common sign is the sudden onset of erection problems without any underlying medical conditions and lack of sexual desire even in intimate situations. Even psychological factors like stress, anxiety, depression, or past traumas can worsen PED symptoms and hinder sexual performance.

“The rise in cases of Psychogenic Erectile Dysfunction (PED) among young people is a troubling trend that highlights the intricate relationship between mental health and sexual function. The mounting pressure to succeed in various areas of life is causing over 65% of youths aged 22-35 to experience heightened levels of stress and anxiety, which can lead to sexual difficulties. The digital era has also influenced how young individuals perceive sexuality, often resulting in unrealistic expectations and performance anxiety. Societal norms and stereotypes regarding masculinity can worsen the situation by stigmatizing seeking help for psychological issues related to sexual health. To address PEDs in young people, it is crucial to prioritize open communication and education about sexual health. By normalizing discussions around erectile dysfunction and providing a safe environment for youths to express their concerns, we can reduce the stigma associated with the condition and encourage early intervention. Mindful practices and stress-reduction techniques can aid in managing PEDs among youngsters. By focusing on overall well-being and addressing underlying psychological factors, we can effectively combat PEDs in young men and help them regain their sexual confidence,” concludes Dr Bansal.

IANSlife can be contacted at ...