EAM Jaishankar Holds 'Productive, Frank Discussion' With Malaysian Counterpart

(MENAFN- IANS) Kuala Lumpur, March 27 (IANS) External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar held a 'productive and frank discussion' with Malaysian counterpart Mohamad bin Haji Hasan on Wednesday, and the two leaders exchanged views on bilateral ties as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

EAM Jaishankar, who arrived in Malaysia after wrapping up his Singapore and the Philippines visit, "exchanged views on the multifaceted dimensions of Malaysia-India bilateral affairs.

"The two Ministers had a productive and frank discussion, including exchanging views on the multifaceted dimensions of Malaysia-India bilateral affairs as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest," the Malaysian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

In their first meeting since Hasan took office in December 2023, the two leaders also discussed the exchange of high-level visits and the convening of the seventh Joint Commission Meeting of Malaysia and India on a mutually agreeable date.

In November 2023, then Malaysian Foreign Minister, Zambry Abdul Kadir, paid an official visit to India to co-chair the sixth India-Malaysia Joint Commission Meeting in New Delhi.

Dr Jaishankar is also scheduled to pay a courtesy call to Prime Minister Dato' Seri Anwar Ibrahim later today and meet with Minister of Digital, Gobind Singh Deo.

Bound by robust economic partnerships and close people-to-people ties, the two nations share a long-standing and substantive relationship.

In 2023, India was Malaysia's 12th largest global trading partner with total trade amounting to RM 77.76 billion (USD16.53 billion).