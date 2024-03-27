Rrocket Token Reimburses Investors Following Keyglowmax Debacle And V2 Upgrade From Rocket Meme

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Madrid, Spain, 27th March 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Rrocket Token (previously known as Rocket Meme) announces the full reimbursement of all its investors following the token's sustained attack on the nefarious platform, KeyGlowMax. The recent security breach affected Rocket Meme's liquidity and security, but the team confirms it has taken the necessary measures to solve this situation. Moreover, after refunding all investors, the token launched as Rrocket Token – an improved V2 upgrade to its predecessor – on February 10.

KeyGlowMax claims to provide a hassle-free solution for generating SPL tokens on the Solana blockchain. However, several crypto users have flagged the platform as a scam in community discussions on Reddit and Medium. The recent compromising of the Rrocket Meme on KeyGlowMax is among the most recent issues concerning said platform.

Rrocket Token is currently focusing on emerging from recent difficulties and empowering individuals with the necessary tools to better understand and navigate the crypto landscape. Among the imminent milestones is the token's listing on renowned crypto price aggregators. Recently, the team submitted a listing reques to CoinGecko, which is still pending.

Rrocket Token has surged in market cap value from $200,000 to $2 million in only one month since rebranding, despite the challenges it encountered. This value boost is due to the team's skills and expertise, and the unwavering support of its loyal, growing community.

Upgrading to Rrocket Token is a highly important stage in the project's development. The team's ongoing work on the token proves its commitment to providing a secure and rewarding experience for all stakeholders. Building a robust foundation for Rrocket will unite its community under the same purpose and help it overcome future challenges more easily.

About Rrocket Token

Rrocket Token is a new blockchain-based initiative dedicated to transforming the crypto sector. It focuses on security, transparency, and benefits from a highly committed development team. The project aims to empower and share knowledge with users and redefine decentralized finance (DeFi), making it more secure.

