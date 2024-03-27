Cambodia Visa For Croatia, French, Czech, Danish And Finland Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)





CAMBODIA VISA FOR CROATIAN CITIZENS

Cambodia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has been operating an e-Visa system since 2006, allowing foreign citizens to enter the country through an online application process. Cambodia e-Visa is a digital travel authorization issued to citizens of over 200 countries, including Croatia. The Cambodia e-Visa enables Croatians to visit the country for short-term tourism or leisure. Croatian citizens receive a single-entry tourist visa to Cambodia. This means that once you arrive in Cambodia, your visa will prevent you from leaving and returning to the country. The Cambodia tourist visa allows Croatian citizens to stay in Cambodia for a maximum of 30 days. The Cambodian tourist visa is valid for 90 days from the date it is issued. It is important to note that the visa must be used during its validity period. As a result, make sure to plan your trip carefully and arrive in Cambodia within the time frame specified. The visa application process takes about 15 minutes and can be done from the comfort of one's home or office.

Cambodia e-Visa Requirements



Passport valid for at least 6 months from one of the Cambodia e-Visa eligible countries.

The passport must have at least one (1) blank page, for the entry and exit stamps.

Passport-style color photograph which meets the Cambodia e-Visa photo size and style requirements. You can use a Debit or credit card to pay the Cambodia tourist visa fee.

