US Visa For Swedish, Luxembourg And Lithuanian Citizens

Visitors from select Visa Waiver Program countries do not have to request a B2 visa for their trip to the United States. They have the option of applying for a travel authorization using the Electronic Travel Authorization System (ESTA) instead. The ESTA program provides quicker travel authorization for foreign nationals compared to B-2 non-immigrant visas issued by a US consulate or embassy. Each year, numerous individuals submit applications for tourist visas in order to travel to the United States. The B-1/B-2 tourist visa is designed for brief trips to the United States for business, medical, or leisure reasons. The B-2 visa is intended for individuals who are traveling to the United States for leisure, to visit friends or family, or for medical reasons. The US B2 visa is ideal for short-term travelers visiting the US for non-business purposes. It is typically issued for a period of 6 months. Individuals who do not qualify for the Visa Waiver Program must apply for a B-2 visa through a local US embassy or consulate in your foreign country of residence. It should be noted that unlike a B-2 visa, which is valid for six months, travel authorizations acquired through the ESTA program are only valid for 90 days. The first step is to fill out the DS-160 form online. It is important to ensure that the information you provide is correct to the best of our knowledge.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR USA VISITOR VISA



Your passport

Visa application DS-160 with a stamp from the Visa Application Centre (VAC) on the confirmation page.

Proof of payment of visa fee in the form of a valid receipt.

Proof of funds

Letters supporting your reason for visiting the US.

Adequate insurance coverage

Details of who you are staying with and where.

Air tickets

Evidence that you will return to your home country.

Financial documents Insurance and other supporting documents

BUSINESS TRAVEL TO USA

Every year, millions of business travelers flock to the United States, which serves as the global trade hub. The United States is not only a favored spot for tourists and job seekers, but also a prime location for conducting business. The B1 business visa in the US is designed for brief business visits that last between 6-12 months, to participate in business activities like conferences, meetings, etc. This visa has a wide range of permissible activities beyond owning a business. The B1 visa permits individuals to establish business connections and travel to the US as frequently as necessary for business reasons. You can apply for a new visa any time after your current one has expired. There is no limit on the number of US business visas that can be issued each year. If you are a citizen of one of the countries in the Visa Waiver Program, you do not need to apply for a US business visa. Instead, you can apply for an Electronic Travel Authorization System (ESTA). With the ESTA program, you don't have to go to the US Embassy in person and get your business visa much faster.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED



Your valid passport

Proof of funds

Letters supporting your reason for visiting the US.

Letter from your employer if traveling as an employee.

Proof of business ownership if you are traveling as a businessperson. Insurance and other supporting documents

ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS



That your visit to the United States is for business purposes.

You have sufficient financial means to support yourself during your stay in the United States. You intend to leave the United States once your visa expires, and you will not be returning home country.

US VISA FOR SWEDISH CITIZENS

Citizens of Sweden have the option to utilize the Visa Waiver Program to request an ESTA, also known as Electronic System for Travel Authorization. Sweden is among over 40 nations whose people are eligible to utilize the US ESTA, which is a simplified way to get a visa waiver. ESTA was founded in 2009 with the purpose of handling data from passengers entering the United States under the Visa Waiver Program (VWP). The data is utilized to assess if a visitor presents a security or immigration threat to the United States. Individuals from Sweden who possess a valid ESTA are allowed to travel to the US for a maximum of 90 days for purposes such as leisure, business, transit, medical treatment, or short-term education. In case your stay in the US is longer than 90 days, you are required to request either a B1 business visa or a B2 tourist visa. Swedish nationals can visit the United States several times with a granted ESTA. An approved ESTA is valid for two years or until your passport expires. If your ESTA expires, you will need to apply for a new authorization. Swedish citizens wishing to apply for ESTA must meet the required ESTA requirements. Travellers can apply for an ESTA online in less than 15 minutes, have it delivered to an email address and enjoy a hassle-free and convenient experience.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR CITIZENS OF SWEDISH



A Swedish passport, which must be valid between the date of arrival and departure in the United States

You can use a Debit or credit card to pay for the processing fee.

A Valid email address to receive the approved ESTA in their Inbox.

Documents to state your purpose of travel. A complete scan of the information page on the passport will need to be uploaded.

US VISA FOR CITIZENS OF LITHUANIAN

The established standards and rules make it easier for Lithuanian people to travel to the United States. Lithuanian citizens have the option to request an ESTA, short for Electronic System for Travel Authorization, under the Visa Waiver Program. ESTA was founded in 2009 with the purpose of managing information for travelers arriving in the US under the Visa Waiver Program (VWP). This information is used to assess if a visitor presents any security or immigration threats to the United States. Lithuanian citizens are allowed to travel to the United States for up to 90 days for purposes like tourism, business, transit, medical reasons, or short-term study with an approved ESTA. However, if you plan to stay in the United States for more than 90 days, you will need to apply for a B1 business visa or a B2 tourist visa. Lithuanian citizens can use one approved ESTA for multiple visits to the United States. An approved ESTA is valid for two years or until your passport expires. If your ESTA expires, you will need to apply for a new authorization. Lithuanian citizens wishing to apply for ESTA must meet the required ESTA requirements.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR CITIZENS OF LITHUANIAN



Passport – applicants need to have a passport which remains valid for at least another 6 months.

A passport scan – we only need the information page of your passport. Make sure to have a passport with at least 6-month validity on the planned date of entry.

An electronic photograph of you – in order to finish your application, our visa specialists will require a digital photo of all applicants.

Email address – Your visa will be sent to you via email, so make certain that you introduce a valid email address you have access to. Means of payment – You can use multiple procedures of payment such as credit/debit cards or PayPal.

US VISA FOR CITIZENS OF LUXEMBOURG

Luxembourg citizens are eligible to apply for an ESTA, an acronym for Electronic System for Travel Authorization, under the Visa Waiver Program. ESTA, implemented in 2009, aims to gather and assess information from individuals entering the US under the Visa Waiver Program (VWP). This data is crucial in assessing if a visitor presents security or immigration threats to the United States. After getting approval for an ESTA application, individuals from Luxembourg are allowed to visit the United States for a maximum of 90 days, whether it be for tourism, business, transit, medical purposes, or short-term research. Tourists must confirm that their passport is valid for at least three months beyond their desired departure date before flying to the United States. If you intend to stay in the United States for longer than 90 days, you must apply for a B1 business visa or a B2 tourist visa. Luxembourg nationals can travel to the United States several times with a granted ESTA. An approved ESTA is valid for two years or until your passport expires. If your ESTA expires, you will need to apply for a new permit. Luxembourg citizens wishing to apply for ESTA must meet the required ESTA requirements.

Requirements of US Visa for Luxembourg citizens



A valid travel document or passport in order to apply for US ESTA Visa.

A valid credit or debit card or PayPal account to pay for the US ESTA Visa. A valid email address, to receive the US ESTA Visa in their inbox.