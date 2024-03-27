Belarusian leader casts doubt on Russia’s Ukraine claims around Moscow concert hall attack

(MENAFN) Belarusian Leader Alexander Lukashenko has seemingly raised doubts regarding Russia's assertions implicating Ukraine in the brutal attack at a Moscow concert hall last week.



ISI claimed responsibility for the massacre, which resulted in the deaths of at least 139 individuals, and the release of graphic footage of the incident, Russian Leader Vladimir Putin has repeatedly insinuated, albeit without substantiated evidence, that Ukraine played a role in orchestrating the attack.



Putin asserted on Saturday that a "window" had been prepared for the attackers to flee to Ukraine, an allegation Kyiv promptly denied.



However, Lukashenko, widely regarded as one of Putin's staunchest allies, appeared to challenge the Kremlin's narrative on Tuesday. Lukashenko suggested that the attackers had initially planned to enter Belarus rather than Ukraine, indicating a departure from the assertions made by the Russian government.



“They could not enter Belarus. Their handlers… knew that it would be a very bad idea to try to enter Belarus, because Belarus immediately reinforced security measures,” Lukashenko stated, as reported by a Belarusian news agency.



“That’s why there was no chance they could enter Belarus. They realized it. So they took a turn and headed to the Ukraine-Russia border,” he declared.



The assailants launched a brazen attack on Crocus City Hall, located in a Moscow suburb, on Friday. They mercilessly shot civilians at point-blank range before igniting a fire that engulfed the building. Tragically, the intensity of the blaze caused the roof to collapse while concert-goers remained trapped inside.

MENAFN27032024000045015839ID1108026172