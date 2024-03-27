Hunin Solutions Opens New Office In Hong Kong - Helping UK Companies Into ASEAN

(MENAFN- Pressat) Hong Kong - March 27, 2024 - Hunin Solutions opens a new office in Hong Kong and unveils an innovative, cost-effective approach for British and European companies seeking entry into the dynamic ASEAN market.

One of the most significant economic growth narratives in global history is unfolding right before our eyes, offering substantial opportunities for those who act swiftly. This narrative revolves around the burgeoning ASEAN market, presenting a lucrative avenue for UK firms to capitalize on.

Navigating the ASEAN market can be complex, with diverse languages, levels of development, and market demands across eleven countries. Establishing a local presence is imperative for fostering trust, credibility, and access to crucial resources and networks. Hunin Solutions recognizes these challenges and presents a compelling, cost-effective proposition for companies aiming to tap into the region's potential.

Andrew Waterfield, Managing Director of Hunin Solutions, emphasizes the significance of engaging seasoned executives with regional startup experience from the outset. He states, "In our experience, the key to managing costs, building credibility, and achieving early success with regional start-ups lies in engaging the right people from day one."

Essentially, companies can harness the expertise of seasoned professionals and reduce the time and resources typically spent on legal and consultancy services.

" Companies don't require a detailed understanding of the regional market; locally based executives with regional experience have the commercial, cultural, regulatory, and local knowledge to mitigate risk, drive sales, manage costs, and ensure rapid profitability.”

Hunin Solutions leverages its extensive database of experienced executives and conducts rigorous interviews in the context of a client's specific industry and products. We then submit those shortlisted candidates, confident that they will provide ideas, options and the catalyst for a successful, practical and cost-effective entry into the ASEAN market .



About ASEAN: Presently, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) stands as one of the world's rapidly advancing regions, on two fronts:



Firstly, the ASEAN population is projected to soar to 741 million by 2035. While population size alone doesn't define economic potential, it serves as a promising foundation.

Secondly, ASEAN's remarkable economic expansion is truly remarkable:

GDP has quintupled since 2000, surpassing US$3 trillion in 2022.

ASEAN nations are poised to become the world's fourth-largest economy by 2030. Furthermore, the ASEAN region has committed to the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) free-trade agreement, marking the formation of the largest trading bloc in global history.

About Hunin Solutions: Founded in 1990 by American and British expatriates with extensive regional experience, Hunin Solutions offers executive recruitment and a range of tailored services to facilitate market entry into ASEAN countries. With a commitment to excellence and client satisfaction, Hunin Solutions serves as a trusted partner for companies seeking success in Southeast Asia. Through its unique blend of services, the company enables clients to navigate the ASEAN landscape with confidence and achieve optimal returns on their Asian investment.