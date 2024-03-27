Today In Kuwait History

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 27 (KUNA) -
1965 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al- Salem Al-Sabah issued law concerning mandatory education in Kuwait.
1971 -- The Kuwaiti film "bas ya bahr" was screened at Al-Andalos cinematic theater, the film, in which underwater cameras were used, reaped nine Arab and international awards, the script writer was Abdulrahman Al-Saleh and the director Khaled Al-Seddeeq.
1989 -- Kuwait's first theatrical festival was held coinciding with the World Theatre Day.
2006 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah issued a law approving the UN Convention for Combating Transnational Organized Crime, signed by Kuwait on December 12, 2000, along with the two affiliated protocols.
2006 -- Kuwait Amir issued a law approving an agreement between the Kuwaiti Government and the United Nations to establish a UN office in Kuwait for organizing aid for Iraq.
2006-- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah issued a law approving Kuwait's accession to the Nuclear Safety Convention, which was issued in Vienna on December 20, 1994
2006 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah issued a law approving the Rotterdam Convention on the Prior Informed Consent Procedure for Certain Hazardous Chemicals and Pesticides in International Trade, It was signed by Kuwait on September 18, 1998.
2006 -- The veteran actor Khaled Al-Nafisi died at the age of 69.
2008 -- Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research launched a survey of the seabed fish reserves in the Arabian Gulf.
2012 -- The Kuwaiti deaf team grabbed six medals in the international Paralympic tournament held in Tunisia.
2021 -- The Ministry of Oil declared the award for digital transformation for building a program to follow up on the oil operations, in tandem with Kuwaiti vision 2035. (end)
