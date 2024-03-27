Japanese pharmaceutical company recalls health supplements as 26 hospitalized

(MENAFN) On Monday, a Japanese pharmaceutical company made a concerning announcement, revealing that 26 individuals had been hospitalized due to health supplements that the company had recalled amidst worries over potential kidney problems.



These supplements, available over the counter, are formulated with a specific type of yeast-fermented rice known as "beni koji." This ingredient, supplied by Kobayashi Pharmaceutical, has reportedly been utilized by approximately 50 other companies worldwide in various health products.



Prompted by complaints from customers, the drugmaker took proactive measures by announcing a voluntary recall of three products containing beni koji on Friday. These supplements were marketed with the aim of reducing levels of harmful cholesterol.



Despite these precautionary actions, concerns remain as the Osaka-based company acknowledged the hospitalization of 26 individuals possibly linked to the consumption of these supplements. However, the company has emphasized that it has yet to ascertain a definitive correlation between the product and the reported kidney issues.



Authorities and medical professionals are likely to continue closely monitoring developments to ensure the well-being of consumers.



"After analysis... we found a possibility that the raw materials used to make beni koji may contain ingredients that our company had not intended to include," Kobayashi Pharmaceutical pointed out.

