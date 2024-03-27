Three Suspected Rebels Killed In Clash In Philippines' Batangas

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) MANILA, Mac 27 (NNN-PNA) – Three suspected rebels were killed, in a clash with government forces in Batangas province, south of Manila, yesterday, the Philippine military said.

The military said, a 30-minute gunfight broke out around 6:30 a.m. local time, after the troops ran into a group of New People's Army (NPA) rebels in Rosario town.

The troops recovered three rifles, six jungle packs, and some materials for an improvised explosive device, from the site.

No soldiers were killed or wounded in the encounter.

The NPA rebels have been fighting against government forces since 1969. They concentrate their attacks on rural areas and have skirmishes with the military.