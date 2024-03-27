Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry Condemns EU And US For Biased Statements

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova Read more

The EU-Armenia-US joint conference is clearly one-sided,biassed, and based on a double standard approach, Azernews reports, citing the Foreign Ministry ofAzerbaijan.

Aykhan Hajizada, MFA Spokesperson, stated that the mentionedconference is not held in a completely transparent manner, lacksregional inclusiveness, and is contrary to the much-neededconfidence building and integration promoted in the region.

"Instead of encouraging the Armenian side to negotiate in goodfaith, this conference creates new dividing lines and narrowspheres of influence in the region," the ministry said.

It was noted that against the background of the revanchist moodin Armenia, such an open pro-Armenian public manifestation byWashington and Brussels may create a dangerous illusion in Armeniathat the EU and the US will support it in possible provocations byArmenia against Azerbaijan.

"In that case, the EU and the US would be accountable for anypotential destabilising activities by Armenia. As we face a uniqueopportunity to establish lasting peace, stability, and securitybased on the fundamental norms and principles of international law,we reiterate our condemnation of any entities that hinder the peaceprocess. Furthermore, we urge all to avoid actions that mighttrigger a resurgence of escalation and tension in the area," theministry said.