6 go missing after cargo ship collides with major bridge in US city of Baltimore

(MENAFN) Six individuals are reported missing following a cargo ship colliding with a significant bridge in Baltimore, USA, during the early hours of Tuesday morning. The collision caused the Francis Scott Key Bridge to collapse into the cold waters of the Patapsco River below.



According to Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul Wiedefeld, the missing individuals are suspected to be members of a construction crew tasked with repairing potholes on the bridge at the time of the incident, which occurred at approximately 1:30 AM local time (0530 GMT).



There is uncertainty regarding whether any vehicles were crossing the bridge at the time of its collapse. However, Maryland Governor Wes Moore stated that the crew operating the Dali container ship issued a mayday call, enabling bridge officials "to begin to stop the flow of traffic so more cars were not up on the bridge."



He refrained from specifying whether any vehicles were present on the bridge during the collision, emphasizing that an investigation into the incident is ongoing.



"Many of the vehicles were stopped before they got onto the bridge, which saved lives in a very, very heroic way," he further mentioned.



As of Tuesday morning, federal tracking data indicated that water temperatures in the Patapsco River were at a cold 47 degrees Fahrenheit (8 degrees Celsius).



The Key Bridge, one of the primary routes for commuters traversing the Baltimore Harbor, accommodates approximately 35,000 individuals daily for their commutes. It serves as a crucial entryway to the harbor, where the Port of Baltimore, an essential hub for commerce, is situated. In response to the bridge collapse, all commercial ship traffic has been suspended to facilitate ongoing search and rescue operations.

