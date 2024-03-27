Poland, Ukraine qualify for UEFA EURO 2024 finals, Completing tournament lineup

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Poland and Ukraine secured their places in the UEFA EURO 2024 finals, completing the lineup of teams for the tournament. Poland clinched their spot by defeating Wales in a tense match, ultimately winning 5-4 on penalties in Cardiff. Goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny emerged as the hero for Poland, saving Wales' fifth penalty taken by Daniel James. Led by captain Robert Lewandowski, Poland will face tough competition in Group D of EURO 2024, alongside the Netherlands, Austria, and France.



Meanwhile, Ukraine secured their qualification by overcoming Iceland with a 2-1 victory in Wroclaw, Poland. Although Albert Gudmundsson scored the opener for Iceland, Ukraine staged a comeback in the second half, with Viktor Tsyhankov and Mykhailo Mudryk finding the back of the net. Ukraine will join Belgium, Slovakia, and Romania in Group E of the tournament.



In another qualifier match earlier on Tuesday, Georgia booked their place at EURO 2024 after defeating Greece 4-2 on penalties. Georgia is set to compete in Group F alongside Turkey, Portugal, and the Czech Republic.



The eagerly anticipated EURO 2024 tournament will commence with a match between Germany and Scotland on June 14 at Munich's Allianz Arena, marking the beginning of what promises to be an exciting and fiercely contested competition.

