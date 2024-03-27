Layoffs in US maintain consistent pace since 2023

(MENAFN) In the United States, layoffs have maintained a consistent pace since 2023, although they have seen an upward trend due to companies' efforts to enhance productivity while cutting costs. This trend has been exacerbated in 2023 as companies face pressure from increasing interest rates amidst inflationary pressures and global economic uncertainty.



Driven by a desire to optimize operations and streamline resources, companies are implementing stringent policies aimed at reducing staff numbers. This focus on efficiency has led to a surge in layoffs, with reasons such as the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation becoming increasingly prominent. The growing fascination with AI on a global scale has prompted companies to allocate resources towards this relatively new technology, further driving the trend of workforce reduction.



According to data from Challenger, Gray & Christmas, a global job placement and career transition firm headquartered in Chicago, the number of workers laid off in the US surged by 9 percent year-on-year in February, reaching 84,638, marking the highest figure since March 2023. Moreover, the total number of layoffs in 2023 witnessed a staggering 98 percent increase compared to the previous year, totaling 721,677.



The impact of these layoffs is widespread, with companies across various sectors, including technology, manufacturing, financial services, and retail, undertaking staff reductions. Notably, the technology sector has been particularly affected, witnessing a concentrated number of layoffs.



In 2024 alone, Challenger, Gray & Christmas reported that 28,218 workers were laid off in the technology sector, with 12,412 job losses recorded in February alone. Further data from a website revealed that since the beginning of the year, 219 tech companies have collectively laid off 50,800 employees.

