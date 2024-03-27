Students Share Tourism Project Ideas With Municipality

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Rayyan Municipality has reviewed tourism project ideas for Al Karaana School students.

Director General of Al Rayyan Municipality received the student Noura Fahd Al Quraisi and the student Zainab Muhammad Ajanji from Al Karaana Primary Preparatory Secondary School for Girls to present their ideas regarding a sustainable medical tourism project, in support of and encouragement from Al Rayyan Municipality for scientific research and school student initiatives.

The two students' idea is summarised in conducting scientific research for a sustainable tourist attraction“Desert Pearl Resort”.

The project works dealth with renewable energy, including solar energy for developing the idea of medical tourism.