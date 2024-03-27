Media City Qatar Hosts Content Producers

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Media City Qatar hosted a gathering of top professional content producers from around the world to explore production opportunities in Doha.

The event, which was attended by over 50 industry representatives, presented participants with ways in which Media City Qatar can assist them in setting up and producing content in Qatar, including co-production, industry-leading incentives, and access to world class production facilities.

The primary objective of this gathering, however, was to meet the growing demand for content commissioning in the MENA region, especially in light of Qatar's presence in the international media, which was established during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Director of Business Development at Media City Qatar Thair Al Anani said,“The event is not only aligned with the national agenda aiming to drive growth in strategic areas, but it was also an opportunity to welcome new friends to Qatar and to invite them to join us on our journey to the media world of the future,” he added.