Qatar Cancer Society Hosts 'Hope Sohour' For 500 People Living With Cancer

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Cancer Society (QCS) recently hosted the“Hope Sohour“event that gathered more than 500 people living with cancer. It was held at Sheraton, Doha, as part of the psychosocial and social support programme for these categories. Many public figures and media personalities attended, and Kiddy Zone distributed gifts to children living with cancer.

Dr. Muhanned Adnan, Director of Program Management of Qatar Cancer Society, welcomed the attendees at the Sohour, saying:“QCS is keen to organise this event every year, aiming to provide psychological and societal support for people living with cancer, pointing out that the annual event is happening in conjunction with QCS' mission to prevent cancer and control its burden in Qatar by working with its partners to educate the community and to support, empower and advocate individuals living with cancer.”

“QCS is keen to provide all means of support for people living with cancer, whether material, psychological, social, or educational. In this regard, it has launched many programmes concerned with this matter,” he added, noting that organising an annual“Hope Sohour” aims to shed light on bright models that have been able to conquer disease and overcome it to write may God give them a new glow full of the love of life.

Moreover, Dr. Adnan thanked all partners that support the society's vision of being the community partnership platform for making Qatar a leader in cancer prevention and its burden control, especially Ooredoo Qatar, Suhail Industrial Holding Group, Aamal Company, Qatar Charity, and Kiddy Zone Toy Store.

