Gold prices rise amid weaker dollar as investors await inflation data

(MENAFN) During Tuesday's trading session, gold prices experienced an uptick, buoyed by the dollar's weakness, while market participants eagerly awaited forthcoming data releases to gauge inflation trends. This data is crucial in assessing the Federal Reserve's stance on interest rates, with investors closely monitoring any signals from the US central bank.



As of 1358 GMT, spot gold exhibited a 0.5 percent increase, reaching USD2,182.77 per ounce, following an earlier surge of up to 1.3 percent earlier in the session. Similarly, US gold futures for April delivery also registered a modest uptick of 0.3 percent, settling at USD2,183.00.



The decline in the dollar index by 0.1 percent contributed to the attractiveness of gold for foreign buyers, further bolstering the precious metal's appeal in the market. Bob Haberkorn, chief market strategist at RJO Futures, highlighted the prevailing sentiment among traders, noting the anticipation of gold prices rising in the lead-up to summer, driven by expectations of potential interest rate cuts. However, Haberkorn also acknowledged the significance of any shifts in the Fed's position, emphasizing that the central bank's announcement regarding rate cuts could impact gold's trajectory.



The spotlight remains on the upcoming release of the US core personal consumption expenditures price index data scheduled for Friday. This data holds considerable weight in influencing market sentiment, as any deviations from expectations could prompt fluctuations in gold prices. Haberkorn expressed his anticipation of potential declines in gold prices if the PCE numbers surpass expectations, although he suggested that such declines might be short-lived, hinting at the resilience of gold as a safe-haven asset amidst economic uncertainties.

