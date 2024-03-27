Trump Media & Technology Group rises on Nasdaq debut, increasing Trump's wealth

(MENAFN) In a remarkable debut on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, shares of Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) surged by an impressive 50 percent on Tuesday, marking its long-awaited entrance into the public trading arena. This milestone comes over two years after the company initially announced its merger plans with a blank check company—an entity solely dedicated to acquiring other firms, devoid of any operational activities. Following the completion of its merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp, TMTG officially became a publicly traded entity, igniting investor enthusiasm and driving significant gains.



The completion of the merger not only facilitated TMTG's public listing but also translated into a substantial boost in Donald Trump's net worth, with an estimated paper profit of nearly USD4 billion. At an initial share price of USD67, the company commanded a market capitalization of USD9.08 billion, underscoring the fervor surrounding its market debut. However, trading in TMTG shares experienced a temporary halt due to heightened volatility immediately after the opening bell, reflecting the intense investor interest and rapid price movements.



Donald Trump's stake in TMTG, estimated at USD5.28 billion, stands as a testament to the significant value generated by the company's market debut. Despite the substantial gains, lingering restrictions mandate a six-month lockdown period, potentially limiting Trump's ability to sell his stake or leverage it for borrowing purposes. Nevertheless, the surge in TMTG shares, now trading under the symbol "DJT," continued beyond its initial spike, with Digital World's stock witnessing an additional uptick of over 35 percent on the same day. This sustained momentum underscores the optimism surrounding TMTG's prospects and the broader implications of its market debut within the financial landscape.

MENAFN27032024000045015682ID1108026076