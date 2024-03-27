US stocks show mixed performances on Tuesday’s open

(MENAFN) On Tuesday's trading session, the opening of US stocks presented a mixed picture, with some indices showing resilience while others fluctuated. The Dow Jones Industrial Average maintained stability, holding at 39,313 points as of 9:59 am EDT (1359 GMT). Conversely, the S&P 500 index saw a modest uptick, gaining 14 points, equivalent to a 0.28 percent increase, reaching 5,233. Similarly, the Nasdaq Composite Index displayed strength, advancing by 85 points, or 0.52 percent, to reach 16,469.



Investor sentiment, as gauged by the VIX volatility index, witnessed a slight decrease, falling by 0.9 percent to 13.07. In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note experienced a marginal rise of 0.1 percent, climbing to 4.255 percent.



In the foreign exchange market, the dollar index exhibited a minor decline of 0.3 percent, settling at 104.18, while the euro strengthened against the greenback, gaining 0.2 percent to trade at USD1.0854.



Moving to the commodities market, the performance of precious metals diverged. Gold prices saw an increase of 0.65 percent, reaching USD2,186 per ounce, signaling investor preference for safe-haven assets. In contrast, silver prices edged downwards by 0.2 percent, closing at USD24.63 per ounce.



Oil prices remained relatively unchanged during the trading session. The global benchmark, Brent crude, hovered around USD86.03 per barrel, while the US benchmark, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude, maintained stability at USD81.95 per barrel.



Overall, market participants closely monitored these fluctuations across various asset classes, reflecting ongoing shifts in investor sentiment and market dynamics.

