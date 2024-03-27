Fitch revises Turkey Wealth Fund rating to B+ with positive outlook

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the credit rating agency Fitch announced an upgrade in the rating of Turkey Wealth Fund (TWF) to B+ along with a positive outlook.



This marks a notable improvement from the fund's previous rating of B, as highlighted by the credit rating agency in its statement.



"Fitch has also upgraded TWF's senior unsecured notes to 'B+' from 'B'. A full list of rating actions is below," the statement mentioned.



The portfolio of the Türkiye Wealth Fund (TWF) comprises assets across various sectors, including 30 companies spanning seven different industries, along with ownership of two licenses and real estate properties.



The Turkey Wealth Fund (TWF) has seen a significant boost in its credit rating, with Fitch acknowledging the fund's strengthened position and positive trajectory. This upgrade underscores the favorable outlook for the fund's operations and its ability to effectively manage its assets and financial obligations.



The decision by Fitch to revise the Türkiye Wealth Fund's rating reflects a thorough assessment of the fund's performance, stability, and potential for growth. It indicates a vote of confidence from the credit rating agency in the fund's management strategies and its capacity to navigate through various economic challenges.



Overall, the upgraded rating and positive outlook position the Türkiye Wealth Fund (TWF) favorably within the financial landscape, paving the way for continued growth and success in achieving its objectives and contributing to Türkiye's economic development.

