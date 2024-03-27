Global markets continue declining amid Fed caution on rate cuts timing

(MENAFN) Global markets continue to trend downward due to a cautious stance from Federal Reserve officials, which has strengthened selling pressure in equity markets. Uncertainties persist regarding the timing of anticipated rate cuts by the Fed.



On Monday, Raphael Bostic, Leader of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, indicated his expectation for a single rate cut this year due to ongoing pandemic-related economic challenges. He anticipates a gradual slowdown in both the economy and inflation.



Austan Goolsbee, Leader of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, tentatively forecasted three interest rate cuts for the year, noting a lack of fundamental change in the economic narrative and a decline in progress on inflation.



Fed Governor Lisa Cook emphasized the importance of a cautious approach to interest rate cuts, allowing sufficient time for inflation to decelerate in certain sectors of the economy.



Following these statements, analysts reported a decrease in the probability of the Fed's first interest rate cut in June to 70 percent, down from 75 percent prior to the statements.



Analysts highlighted the significance of monitoring statements from Fed officials and upcoming economic data, particularly growth data and personal consumption expenditures, which serve as indicators for inflation. These indices may offer insights into the Fed's future actions.



Additionally, US new home sales for February fell short of market expectations, declining by 0.3 percent month-on-month to 662,000. The median sales price of new homes also decreased by 7.6 percent year-on-year to USD400,500, marking its lowest level in two and a half years.

