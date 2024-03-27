Oil prices fall amid increasing inventories, uncertainty over output policy

(MENAFN) In early Wednesday trading, oil prices experienced a downward trajectory for the second consecutive day, prompted by reports of escalating crude inventories in the United States, the world's foremost oil consumer. Additionally, indications suggesting that major oil-producing nations are unlikely to alter their production policies at an upcoming technical meeting further contributed to market apprehensions.



Brent crude futures for May delivery recorded a decline of 69 cents, equivalent to a 0.8 percent drop, settling at USD85.56 per barrel as of 0150 GMT. With the May contract set to expire on Thursday, market participants also turned their attention to the more actively traded June contract, which saw a decrease of 60 cents, or 0.7 percent, to USD85.03.



Similarly, US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for May delivery experienced a downturn, sliding by 55 cents, or 0.7 percent, to reach USD81.07 per barrel. The prevailing sentiment of bearishness was fueled by recent data indicating a substantial increase in crude oil inventories in the United States.



According to figures released by the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday, crude oil inventories surged by 9.3 million barrels during the week ending March 22. This unexpected buildup in inventories, coupled with a simultaneous increase of 531 thousand barrels in distillate stocks, heightened concerns about oversupply conditions in the market.



Against this backdrop, market participants remained cautious amid uncertainties surrounding the upcoming technical meeting of major oil-producing nations. With indications suggesting that there is little inclination among these nations to revise their current production policies, investors grappled with the prospect of prolonged oversupply dynamics, exerting downward pressure on oil prices.

