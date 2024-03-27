Trump's Fortunes rise amid legal, trade victories

(MENAFN) On a pivotal Monday, Donald Trump's financial landscape underwent a remarkable transformation, defying expectations of impending peril and instead propelling his wealth to unprecedented heights. Facing the daunting prospect of settling a hefty USD500 million fine stemming from a New York financial fraud lawsuit, Trump found unexpected relief when a state appeals court intervened, slashing the sum to a more manageable USD175 million—a burden he confidently pledged to shoulder.



Simultaneously, another monumental development unfolded as Trump's brainchild, Trump Media & Technology Group, finalized a complex 29-month merger, marking a significant milestone in the company's evolution. With this merger, the theoretical valuation of the entity surged into the billions, firmly establishing Trump as a major stakeholder in the newly formed corporation.



Bolstering his financial portfolio, Trump now commands approximately 58 percent ownership in the freshly minted enterprise. While constraints preclude him from liquidating his shares for at least half a year, the mere acquisition of these assets precipitated an immediate uptick in his net worth, a conspicuous ascent acknowledged by Bloomberg's esteemed list of affluent individuals.

