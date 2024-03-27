Qatar Tourism To Develop Hayya Card, Streamline Procedures

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Tourism Chairman, H E Saad bin Ali bin Saad Al Kharji said that Qatar Tourism focuses on developing plans and strategies that streamline procedures and regulations, aiming to solve all obstacles facing the sector and align its development with the state's overall progress.

He noted that the Qatari tourism sector has witnessed significant development in recent years. He emphasised that it is one of the main pillars of the state's strategy for economic diversification under the Qatar National Vision 2030. He further said that numerous plans are underway to develop the Hayya Card in a sophisticated and appropriate manner.

It can be recalled that the Hayya card was introduced during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, allowing people from across the world to visit and enter the State of Qatar, and has been extended February this year.

Speaking at a meeting organised by the Qatar Chamber (QC), in the presence of QC Chairman, Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, and QC First Vice-Chairman Mohamed bin Twar Al Kuwari, Board Member and Chairman of the Tourism Committee, H E Sheikh Hamad bin Ahmed Al Thani, and representatives from companies operating in the tourism sector, Al Kharji stressed the importance of supporting and empowering the private sector to drive this vital sector forward.

Meanwhile, in his remarks, Sheikh Khalifa noted that the meeting is part of the ongoing cooperation between the two entities to address issues relevant to the private sector and discuss the significant challenges encountered by business owners and investors in the sector. He also stressed the Chamber's keenness to enhance cooperation with relevant bodies in order to address the most important challenges and find appropriate solutions.

He thanked Al Kharji for accepting the Chamber's invitation to meet with businessmen and investors in the tourism sector.

Meanwhile, Al Kuwari noted that the private sector faces numerous challenges, emphasising the importance of addressing the demands of the private sector to ensure that the tourism sector fulfills its intended role in the state's development.

In his remarks, Al Thani underscored the meeting's significance in addressing the sector's issues and challenges, and finding suitable solutions for them.

He thanked the Qatar Tourism's Chairman for accepting the Chamber's invitation to discuss the concerns and demands of the tourism sector with business owners. He emphasised the pivotal role of Qatar Tourism in supporting and promoting tourism in Qatar, as well as facilitating the private sector's participation in the sector's development.

Moreover, he also noted that the Chamber's Tourism Committee would follow up on the outcomes of this meeting as part of its role to enhance collaboration with tourism companies, and understand the most important challenges they face, stressing that it acts as a linkage between the government and the private sector.

During the meeting, both sides agreed to designate two direct focal points between them: one for the hotel sector and the other for the travel office sector. It also was agreed to hold regular meetings with representatives of tourism companies to identify challenges they face and benefit from the private sector experiences in the tourism sector.

The meeting addressed the most prominent challenges facing the tourism sector, as well as the viewpoints and proposals of businessmen for its development.

In response to questions from businessmen, Al Kharji said that said that the proposals submitted by the Qatar Chamber will be identified, considered, and answered as soon as possible.

He also emphasised the significant role of the private sector in implementing the country's strategic tourism plan, which considers tourism as a vital component of the local economy.