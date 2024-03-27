Unesco Approves Qatar's Plan To Protect Education From Attack

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Paris: The Executive Board of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) adopted a decision submitted by Qatar to set a preventive action plan to bolster the mechanisms of protecting education from attack, update the data of attack on education with the contributions offered by the member states and relevant UN agencies.

The decision stressed the importance of taking the essential measures so as to protect the educational facilities, students, teachers and all education practitioners from attack, in addition to the significance of maintaining education during armed conflict.

The decision reminded the Safe Schools Declaration (SSD) that was announced with the Unesco member states on September 9 to mark the International Day to Protect Education from Attack. The decision heaped a praise on the establishment of the International Day to Protect Education from Attack that was endorsed by the UN General Assembly in New York.

It also noted the adherence to the UN Security Council resolution No. 2601 with respect to protecting the education from attack that was adopted in 2021, along with the relevant resolutions that acknowledge the right to education and its fundamental role in achieving peace and security.

Qatar is taking part in the 219th session of the Unesco Executive Board currently held in the capital, Paris during the period from March 13 until 27.