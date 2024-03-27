Ennat Expo: A Cultural Odyssey Through Qatar's Traditions

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Expo 2023 Doha Joelyn Baluyut |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ennat Expo, part of the International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha, transports visitors to a bygone era reminiscent of an old Qatari village, where tradition and culture converge to create a charming experience. Situated within the Expo grounds at the Family Zone, this immersive showcase offers a glimpse into the heart and soul of Qatar's heritage.

Expo 2023 Doha termed the Ennat Expo which translates to a camping ground, as a“captivating cultural experience,”“the very essence of Qatar's heritage.” Drawing inspiration from the cherished tradition of desert camping during the cool winter seasons, the expo invites families and friends to indulge in the simple pleasures of socialising, playing traditional games, and savouring local cuisine under the vast desert sky – but in this case, a park – as it is situated in Al Bidda.



Upon entering the Ennat Expo, visitors are greeted by a tableau of cultural delights. On one side, a Majlis provides a space for relaxation and interaction, while on the other, traditional Qatari games such as Dama, Carom, Al Dahrooi, and Al Dawama entertain all ages.

Dama, akin to checkers in several aspects, is a game played on a board featuring 64 squares alternating between black and white, with two sets of flat disks of contrasting colours. Carom, blending elements from chess, billiards, and shuffleboard, provides a dynamic and multifaceted gaming experience. Al Dahrooi entails the pushing or rolling of a metal wheel, typically a bicycle wheel, adding an element of skill and precision to the game. Al Dawama involves a group of boys playing with a conical wooden piece or top.

Meanwhile, skilled artisans showcase their craftsmanship, with a local artist crafting a traditional dhow and a woman demonstrating the intricate art of Sadu weaving.

Exploring further, visitors can immerse themselves in Qatar's rich history and culinary heritage. Interactive exhibits guide guests through the nation's past, while the tantalising aromas of Qatari cuisine entice them to sample local delicacies. Engaging with Qatari hosts, visitors gain insight into the country's traditions and customs, enriched by the sounds of traditional music and dance performances by youngsters and adults alike.

The Ennat Expo is more than just a showcase; it's an invitation to experience the warmth and hospitality of Qatari culture firsthand. Whether engaging in traditional activities or simply soaking in the vibrant atmosphere, visitors leave with a deeper appreciation for the Qatari way of life.

For those seeking relaxation, the Majlis offers a tranquil retreat where guests can interact with a real-life falcon, the national bird of Qatar, or simply unwind with a cup of qahwa, the traditional Arabic coffee, sipping into the rich flavours of this gold-hued aromatic beverage.

Don't miss the opportunity to experience the Ennat Expo at the Family Zone of Expo 2023 Doha, concluding tomorrow, March 28.