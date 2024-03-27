Aalim Hakim To ‘Super Duper’ Ram Charan: Happiest Birthday To The Most Amazing Soul

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim has wished star Ram Charan, who turned 39 on Wednesday, and said that the actor is the most“amazing soul” he has known.

Hakim took to Instagram, where he shared a gamut of pictures featuring the star. In the images, he is seen posing with Ram Charan. Another shows them sitting in a chartered flight.

The last photograph features Ram Charan, Hakim and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who are looking into the lens and smiling.

For the caption, Hakim wrote:“Happiest birthday to one of the most amazing soul I have known ... Our super duper 'Ram Charan'.”

Ram Charan, who is one of the highest-paid actors in Indian cinema, stepped into the world of acting with the 2007 action film 'Chirutha'. He gained the spotlight with S. S. Rajamouli's 'Magadheera' and then went on to star in popular films such as Racha, Naayak , Yevadu, Govindudu Andarivadele and Dhruva.

His 2022 film 'RRR', which is ranked as the third-highest-grossing Indian film, made history after it bagged the Oscar for the song 'Naatu Naatu'.