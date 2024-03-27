Warm Spring Weather Prevails Wedensday, With Unsettled Conditions Forecast

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 27 (Petra) - A surge in temperatures is expected on Wednesday, marking a transition to warm spring conditions across Jordan, particularly in regions such as the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba.According to the latest forecast by the Jordan Meteorological Department, temperatures are projected to ascend even higher on Thursday, surpassing seasonal averages by approximately 5-6 degrees Celsius. The prevailing weather pattern will continue to favor warm spring conditions across most regions, albeit with slightly warmer temperatures expected in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba.However, Friday's outlook presents a shift in weather dynamics as the kingdom braces for unsettled conditions. While warm spring weather will persist in most areas, the onset of afternoon hours may witness the intrusion of atmospheric instability. Cloud cover is forecast to increase, particularly at medium and high altitudes, with scattered rain showers expected, predominantly in the southern and eastern regions of the kingdom.In terms of temperature, today's highs and lows in East Amman are estimated to range between 24-15 degrees Celsius, while West Amman may experience temperatures ranging from 22-13 degrees Celsius. The northern highlands are forecast to see temperatures ranging from 20-11 degrees Celsius, with slightly milder conditions expected in the Sharah highlands at 21-10 degrees Celsius. Similar temperature fluctuations are anticipated in the plains and various other regions across the kingdom, including the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba.