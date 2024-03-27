Zelensky Congratulates Ukrainian National Football Team On Qualifying For Euro 2024

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has congratulated the Ukrainian national football team for advancing to Euro 2024.

The relevant message was posted on the President's Telegram channel, according to Ukrinform.

“Thank you, guys! Thank you, team! For significant emotions for the entire country. For the important victory and making it to EURO. For proving once again: whenever Ukrainians face difficulties but do not give up and continue to fight, Ukrainians certainly win. In times, when the enemy tries to destroy us, we demonstrate every day that Ukrainians are and will be. Ukraine is, and will be! Thank you for the victory! Glory to Ukraine!” Zelensky wrote.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Ukraine's national football team secured their spot in the UEFA EURO 2024 by defeating Iceland 2-1.