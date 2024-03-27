               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Democratic Dawn In Cambodia's Autocratic Darkness


3/27/2024 2:05:48 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) We left Cambodia either during the Vietnam War or after the fall of the Khmer Rouge –a regime that killed over two million citizens between 1975 and 1979. The plight of the Khmer people continues as people live in fear of attacks for expressing views that don't align with the Cambodian administration.

This has put us, the Khmer diaspora, at a crossroads. Where there was once hope for our country's fledgling democracy – evidenced by the performance of the Cambodia National Rescue Party in 2013 and the Candlelight Party in 2022 – now stands despondency.

A fresh crackdown on dissenting voices, both within and beyond Cambodia's borders, is seeking to ebb the confidence of those that want a brighter, and democratic, future for our country.

It is against this troubling backdrop that the Khmer Movement for Democracy (KMD) is being launched. This new grouping, founded on the principles of democracy, human rights, and the rule of law, aims to serve as a beacon of hope and a call to action for Cambodians worldwide.

Long Beach, California has been chosen as the launch site of KMD, given its status as the largest Cambodian diaspora community in the United States. Inspired by the spirit of those who have fought and continue to fight for democracy in Cambodia, we are committed to building a movement that transcends political divisions and unites all Khmers under the banner of democratic change.

MENAFN27032024000159011032ID1108025986

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search