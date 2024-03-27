Democratic Dawn In Cambodia's Autocratic Darkness

(MENAFN- Asia Times) We left Cambodia either during the Vietnam War or after the fall of the Khmer Rouge –a regime that killed over two million citizens between 1975 and 1979. The plight of the Khmer people continues as people live in fear of attacks for expressing views that don't align with the Cambodian administration.



This has put us, the Khmer diaspora, at a crossroads. Where there was once hope for our country's fledgling democracy – evidenced by the performance of the Cambodia National Rescue Party in 2013 and the Candlelight Party in 2022 – now stands despondency.

A fresh crackdown on dissenting voices, both within and beyond Cambodia's borders, is seeking to ebb the confidence of those that want a brighter, and democratic, future for our country.

It is against this troubling backdrop that the Khmer Movement for Democracy (KMD) is being launched. This new grouping, founded on the principles of democracy, human rights, and the rule of law, aims to serve as a beacon of hope and a call to action for Cambodians worldwide.

Long Beach, California has been chosen as the launch site of KMD, given its status as the largest Cambodian diaspora community in the United States. Inspired by the spirit of those who have fought and continue to fight for democracy in Cambodia, we are committed to building a movement that transcends political divisions and unites all Khmers under the banner of democratic change.

case

of Taing Sarada, who faced death threats for his courageous reporting on Cambodia's deep-seated issues, or the tragic and politically motivated murder of Kem Ley, a respected political commentator, are stark reminders of the lengths the Cambodian regime will go to silence its critics, at home and abroad.



We hope, with the KMD as our vehicle, we can foster a platform for dialogue, irrespective of who holds power. We also aim to build international solidarity around our movement for change, and, to this end, we are urging Thailand and the global community to support the enactment of key legislation – measures that would effectively combat transnational repression and sanction individuals responsible for attacks on democracy and human rights in Cambodia. With the founding of the KMD, there is a new sense of hope for a democratic future in Cambodia. Together, we believe we can forge a new path for our country. Though the journey may be long, we believe the destination - a country where human rights and fundamental freedoms are respected - makes it worth taking. Mu Sochua is a human rights activist, former member of the Cambodian parliament and ex-vice president of the Cambodia National Rescue Party. She is now the president of the Khmer Movement for Democracy, which was launched in March 2024. Suonriaksmay Keo, a second-generation Khmer and native of Rhode Island, is a grassroots activist and organizer. She focuses on advocating for democracy, social justice and various community interests with a particular emphasis on engaging and empowering youth.