(MENAFN- Sherpa Communications) Real estate agency Whitewill reports robust growth and strategic expansion across the UAE and GCC



Dubai, UAE, 27 March 2024: Whitewill, the international luxury real estate agency for developers and partners that operates across the UK, USA, and UAE markets, is strategically expanding its reach within the UAE and GCC countries. Since its establishment in the UAE in June 2021, the agency has demonstrated unparalleled expertise and dedication, rapidly emerging as a beacon of quality and reliability in the real estate sector.



The company has ventured into the UAE market to export its efficient real estate brokerage models globally. Today, the agency has a global footprint that spans across key international markets, including offices in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, London, Miami, and Moscow. Some of its biggest sales include a villa in EOME, Palm Jumeirah, for AED 202 million, a 3-bedroom property at Atlantis The Royal for AED 46.5 million, and a residence at VELA by Omniyat for AED 44.2 million.



With its global property sales reaching a total value of $1.6 billion in 2023, Whitewill serves as a one-stop-shop with a comprehensive suite of real estate-related services, catering to a broad spectrum of needs. Within six months of entering the Dubai real estate scene, its agents achieved sales totalling $124 million, highlighted by the sale of the world's tallest penthouse at Burj Khalifa. Today, its local team of 149 experienced professionals across its UAE operations continues to achieve remarkable milestones, with a focus on people and technology.



The firm’s strategic expansion aligns with Dubai's booming luxury market, where sales of homes over $10 million nearly doubled in 2023 to a record 431, making it the world's largest. In fact, the agency has partnerships with nearly all the major and reliable UAE developers working in business, premium and deluxe housing development projects, including Emaar, Select Group, Damac, Dubai Holding, Aldar, Sobha, Nakheel, Ellington Properties, IMTIAZ, Nshama and MERED.



Recently, the Dubai Land Department noted an increase in non-resident real-estate investors in 2023, who made up 42% of all new investors. Globally, more than 6,000 partners are part of Whitewill’s partnership programme. Each week, they handle about 500 new inquiries from partners in the USA, Europe, Russia, and CIS countries. This network effectively connects foreign customers with Dubai's real estate market, ensuring quick payments and high satisfaction through the agency’s trusted professionalism. Potential buyers can purchase luxury properties in Abu Dhabi and Dubai for both investment and personal use. Globally, the agency also has off-plan, secondary, rental, and commercial departments providing high-quality services for clients.



Olga Pankina, Chief Operations Officer at Whitewill Dubai, said: "We have seen phenomenal growth in the last three years in Dubai, one of the fastest-growing cities in the world for luxury real estate. As this focus market grows in the capital city, we've opened an office in Abu Dhabi to ensure we meet customers’ evolving expectations and provide localised services for new property destinations within the region. With UAE real estate firms targeting ultra-high-net-worth clients, we believe that for successful and efficient operations, it's crucial to offer local guidance and the highest level of service and care."



Whitewill distinguishes itself through a commitment to lifelong customer relationships by offering comprehensive services, including mortgages and consulting, fostering quality, respectful relationships without the need for hard selling. The company ensures operational transparency, timely payments, and clear communications with all partners and prioritises brokers' education.



Leveraging cutting-edge technology, the agency utilises world-class marketing strategies and monitoring technology to analyse every step of the customer journey, ensuring an unmatched experience. These campaigns are targeted at High Net and Ultra High Net Worth customers globally, generating thousands of leads every month.



Looking ahead, Whitewill is set to broaden its reach within the GCC, under the guidance of its Abu Dhabi office. This strategic move has already seen the company begin property sales in Ras Al Khaimah and Oman, with plans to extend their sales operations into Qatar.



-END-









MENAFN27032024004265013835ID1108025973