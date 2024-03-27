Ericsson and stc mark achievements toward a more sustainable network in Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and stc jointly demonstrate their success and highlight their achievements for a more sustainable network in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), resulting in tangible progress across various areas in line with the Saudi Green Initiative (SGI).

As part of their joint achievements, Ericsson and stc have modernized stc’s sites while working toward finalizing the sunset of 3G technology on the network. The companies are also continuously collaborating on the Ericsson Product Take Back Program and are conducting knowledge sharing sessions by Ericsson experts.

Part of the network modernization is the deployment of Ericsson Radio System products such as three-sector dual-band Radio 6626 and Micro Sleep Tx solution that have helped stc cut OPEX and energy usage by up to 25 per cent. Furthermore, Ericsson and stc have embarked on the sunset of stc’s 3G technology to enable refarming of stc’s 10MHz frequency to 4G and improve spectrum efficiency, enhancing data throughput and boosting user experience.

As part of the Ericsson Product Take-Back Program, stc is recycling its waste from end-of-life electronic and electrical equipment. By collecting, decommissioning, and recycling, Ericsson and stc have recycled an estimated 438 metric tons of waste electrical and electronic equipment to date.

The collaboration supports Saudi Vision 2030’s goal toward a Net Zero future by 2060 as well as stc’s commitment to 'creating long-term value for the community, the people, and the planet' with the aim to demonstrate the capabilities of a sustainable network to boost customer experiences, accelerate innovation, and inspire use cases for monetization opportunities.

Maha Alnuhait, General Manager of Sustainability Program at stc, says: "At stc, we are dedicated to elevating sustainability throughout our operations while encouraging innovation and enhancing customer experiences. We continue to work towards realizing the Saudi Vision 2030 priorities, including the ambitious Saudi Green Initiative targets aimed at reducing emissions by 278 million tons per annum (mtpa) by 2030. By aligning with the Kingdom’s net-zero commitments by 2060 and embracing our own long-term goal of achieving net-zero by 2050, we not only seek to drive forward sustainability, but also aim to play a pivotal role in shaping a greener, more resilient future for generations to come. Our collaboration with Ericsson underscores our commitment to sustainability, technological advancement, and delivering unparalleled services to our customers.”

Fida Kibbi, Vice President and Head of Marketing, Communications and Sustainability & Corporate Responsibility at Ericsson Middle East and Africa, says: "At Ericsson, we have always believed that network enhancement must coexist with a reduction in overall energy consumption. Our collaboration with stc exemplifies our drive for innovation in the industry, empowering them to harness the full potential of sustainable networks. Through this collaboration, we are not only contributing to the Saudi Green Initiative goals but also ensuring a more efficient network. We aspire to inspire our partners to explore innovative use cases for network monetization, fostering the development of green and sustainable networks."

As indicated by Ericsson's Breaking the Energy Curve Report, the operational expenditure of Communication Service Providers (CSPs) accounts for 20–40 per cent of total energy consumption. However, a shift in the entire ICT industry towards renewable energy sources for all electricity needs could result in an 80 per cent reduction in carbon footprint. Ericsson consistently focuses on innovative ICT solutions aimed at providing the optimal user experience with minimal energy consumption. The company's cutting-edge RAN energy-saving software employs artificial intelligence and machine learning to adjust network capacity in response to demand, effectively diminishing energy usage.







