'Whenever I Did A Play, I Came Alive As A Performer’, Says Richa On World Theatre Day

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) On the occasion of World Theatre Day on Wednesday, actress Richa Chadha spoke about how she owes a lot to theatre.
“The reason you feel alive when you perform is because you have some kind of theatre experience. I would really recommend that people treat theatre as an end in itself and not as a stepping stone to films because the journey of theatre is very rewarding,” Richa told IANS.
She said that working on a play for months and then bettering it each time is a“really enriching experience.”
“I have found that whenever I have done a play I have come alive as a performer and I feel warmed and charged up, and it is after all an actor's medium. So, I owe a lot to theatre and I hope I can give back as well.”
On the work front, Richa will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web-series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar'. It also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh.
The series explores the cultural reality of Heeramandi, a district, through the stories of courtesans and their patrons, set against the tumultuous backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s.
MENAFN27032024000231011071ID1108025927
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.