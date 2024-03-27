Ram Charan Drops ‘Game Changer’ Song ‘Jaragandi’ On His 39Th Birthday

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) On his 39th birthday on Wednesday, star Ram Charan dropped a new song from his upcoming film 'Game Changer', which also stars Kiara Advani.

Ram took to Instagram, where he shared the vibrant poster of the song, where the actor looks dapper in a bright purple kurta, holding a book in his hand. It has“Jaragandi Out Now” written on it.

He captioned the poster:“Here we go.”

The film marks the actor's Tamil debut, and Ram Charan will be portraying a dual role. Directed by renowned filmmaker Shankar, the film is also the second collaboration between Ram Charan and Kiara, who have previously worked in 'Vinaya Vidheya Rama'.

'Game Changer' also stars Anjali, S. J. Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth Meka, Samuthirakani, Nassar, Naveen Chandra, and Rajeev Kanakala.

In the film, Ram Charan will be seen playing a powerful role of father and son. 'Game Changer' promises to be a thrilling political drama. It will be released in Telugu and Tamil.