Brazil And Thailand Forge New Agribusiness Paths

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (Mapa) continues strengthening its presence in Southeast Asia, forging key partnerships and trade agreements with Thailand.



As a significant importer, Thailand's purchases from Brazil's agribusiness reach US$ 3.13 billion, placing it ninth globally.



This collaboration underscores Brazil's strategic move to diversify and expan its agricultural export markets.



During a seminar in Bangkok, Mapa, alongside Brazilian and Thai officials, discussed enhancing bilateral trade and cooperation.



Over 80 attendees delved into topics like sectoral opportunities, business climates, and regulatory frameworks.



Associations from Brazil, representing diverse agricultural sectors, contributed to these productive dialogues.







Meetings between Brazilian delegates and Thai agriculture officials on the 26th centered on deepening agricultural ties.



They agreed to activate a 2022 Memorandum of Understanding covering agricultural cooperation, signifying a commitment to shared growth and technical exchange.



Topics of mutual interest include animal health, pasture rejuvenation, agroforestry, and setting a collaborative agenda for future engagements.



The discussions also touched upon easing market access for Brazilian poultry, a move facilitated by Thailand lifting avian influenza-related restrictions.



Brazil aims to broaden its export portfolio to Thailand, including beef and animal-derived products, seeking to navigate and reduce Thailand's import tariffs.



Further bilateral talks to expand Brazilian meat and animal product exports will enhance trade dynamics and set the stage for upcoming missions.



Both nations agreed to fast-track the opening of Thai markets to Brazilian pork, pet food, honey, and other products, reinforcing the bilateral trade relationship.



Leading the Brazilian delegation, Roberto Perosa, alongside key Mapa officials, highlights Brazil's proactive stance on international trade relations.



The mission's next stop in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, indicates Brazil's ongoing commitment to expanding its agricultural footprint in Southeast Asia.

