Brazil’S Agribusiness GDP Drops In 2023

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2023, Brazil's agribusiness sector experienced a 2.99% decrease in its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) compared to the previous year.
The Brazilian Confederation of Agriculture and Livestock (CNA) and the Center for Advanced Studies in Applied Economics (Cepea ) reported it.
This downturn reduced agribusiness's contribution to the national GDP from 25.2% in 2022 to 23.8%.
The decline was driven by price drops in all parts of the production chain. The analysis covers the entire chain: inputs, farming, agroindustry, and agroservices.
It provides a broader view than IBGE, which focuses solely on farm-gate agricultural production.
The input segment, encompassing fertilizers and agricultural machinery, bore the brunt, plummeting by 23.57%.
This led to smaller contractions in the primary sector by 1% and in the agroindustry and agroservices sectors by 2.05% and 1.31%, respectively.
Despite these challenges, record harvests and higher livestock production partially offset the negative trend, stimulating demand for agroservices.
Breaking it down, the agricultural GDP fell by 3.26%, with only the primary sector seeing growth at 5.11%, thanks to record outputs and cheaper inputs.
Lower fertilizer prices and reduced machinery production caused a 27.92% drop in the input segment, affecting industry and services.
Livestock GDP down 2.3%, primary production by 10.61%, despite lower costs, and higher output, due to declining commodity prices.
Agribusiness decline underscores Brazil's economic volatility, stressing need for stability strategies and production efficiency.
