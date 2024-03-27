European Stocks Rise, Frankfurt Hits New High; Repsol Gains After JV Deal

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Tuesday, European stock markets ended on a high note. This uptick was spurred by unexpectedly strong German consumer confidence.



Such positive data helped the Frankfurt DAX index reach another record high. Corporate developments also played a key role.



In Madrid, Repsol saw its shares rise after announcing a renewable fuels venture with Bunge in Spain.



Meanwhile, Casino's shares took a hit in Paris due to a debt restructuring announcement that will cut shareholder values.



The DAX index surged 0.76%, achieving a new peak at 18,399.23 points. The FTSE 100 in London slightly rose by 0.17%, reaching 7,930.96 points.







The CAC 40 in Paris increased by 0.41%, coming close to its record finish of 8,201.05 points on March 19.



Germany's GfK consumer confidence index for April beat expectations, registering at -27.4 points. Yet, worry over Europe's largest economy 's future persists.



Following the joint venture news, Repsol's stock in Madrid increased by 0.59%.



Analyst Pablo Fernández de Mosteyrín of Renta4 noted the positive but modest impact of this news on Repsol's shares.



This move aligns with Repsol's energy objectives, boosting its profile, as per Renta 4. The Ibex-35 index in Spain went up by 0.36%, closing at 10,991.50 points.

Corporate Events Impacting Stock Values

Casino Guichard-Perrachon in Paris suffered a 44.87% loss after confirming plans for a debt restructuring that will dilute existing shareholders' equity.



In corporate news, London's Ocado jumped 2.74% after reporting a strong revenue increase in the first quarter.



On the other hand, Revolution Bars plummeted by 50.3% in the UK as the company considered selling its business.



Maersk's stock in Copenhagen fell by 2.64% after its chartered ship collided with a crucial bridge in Baltimore, USA, affecting its cargo operations.



The FTSE MIB in Milan ticked up by 0.14% to 34,688.17 points. The PSI 20 in Lisbon improved by 0.37%, ending at 6,222.03 points.



These movements illustrate how corporate actions and economic indicators affect stock values and investor sentiment.

