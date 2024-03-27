All Participants Of European Football Championship Determined

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Polish national team defeated Wales in the final playoffmatch for the right to participate in the 2024 European FootballChampionship. The Polish team was the last participant of the finalstage of the tournament, Azernews reports.

The main and extra time of the match ended with a score of 0:0 the penalty series, the Polish players were more accurate -5:4.

Based on the results of the qualifying tournament, 20participants in the championship have been determined, and the 21stis the German team, which automatically takes part in the finals asthe host of the competition.

Based on the results of the draw, the teams were divided intogroups in the following order:

Group A: Germany, Switzerland, Scotland, Hungary

Group B: Italy, Croatia, Spain, Albania

Group C: Slovenia, Denmark, England, Serbia

Group D: Austria, France, Netherlands, Poland

Group E: Romania, Belgium, Slovakia, Ukraine,

Group F: Czech Republic, Turkey, Portugal, Georgia

It should be noted that the first match in the EuropeanChampionship will start on June 14 with the Germany-Scotland matchat the "Allianz Arena" stadium in Munich. The group stage willconclude on June 26 with the Portugal-Georgia match.